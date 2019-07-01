As of July 15, 2019, the country will have 48 cities and provinces to complete the digitalisation of terrestrial television. (Photo: VNA)



Twelve provinces in the central regional had their analogue terrestrial television channels switched off from June 30, 2019, according to the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications.The provinces include Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien – Hue, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Lam Dong, Ninh Thuan, Quang Ngai and Quang Nam.Thanks to the Vietnam Television Digitalisation Project, families in these provinces have now been able to watch nine channels of the Vietnam Television (VTV), including five High-definition television (HDTV) and four Standard-definition television (SDTV) ones.It is estimated that more than 10 percent of households in the region need to switch from analogue terrestrial television to digital television.As of July 15, 2019, the country will have 48 cities and provinces to complete the digitalisation of terrestrial television.Fifteen northern and Central Highland provinces, namely Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lang Son, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Hoa Binh, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Dak Nong, will have analogue terrestrial television channels turned off before December 31, 2020.The Prime Minister issued Decision 2451-QD-TTg in 2011 approving a scheme on the digitalisation of the transmission of terrestrial television broadcasting by 2020 with a total cost of 1.71 trillion VND (75.1 million USD).Da Nang was the first locality in Vietnam and ASEAN to complete the digitalisation of terrestrial television broadcasts. The city replaced analogue with digital terrestrial television from November 1, 2015.-VNA