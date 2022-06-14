World Indonesia chooses Southeast Asia’s largest tin mining site as tourist destination for G20 meeting The Nam Salu Open Pit Geosite, a historic tin ore mining tourism site in East Belitung on Bangka Belitung Islands, Indonesia, has been selected to be introduced to G20 delegates during their upcoming meeting in the locality.

World US, Thailand boost defense ties US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prayuth Chan-o-cha on June 13 as part of an effort to strengthen bilateral defense ties.

World Vietnam backs comprehensive solution to Myanmar issue Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.