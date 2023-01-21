Culture - Sports Sa Chau fish sauce - specialty condiment of Nam Dinh province Sa Chau village of Giao Chau commune in Giao Thuy district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, has long been famous for the traditional production of fish sauce whose pungent smell can grasp any visitor’s attention before they reach the village’s gate.

Bonsai captures vitality of nature Bonsai tree planting has become a growing industry in Vietnam. The interest in this art is huge among people with a natural affinity for bonsai trees.

Efforts to preserve five-tone musical ensemble of the Khmer in Soc Trang The five-tone (Ngu am) musical ensemble or Pinn Peat orchestra, a form of orchestral music for religious rituals, is closely associated with Theravada Buddhism in pagodas and hamlets of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.