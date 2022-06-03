Ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic minority people
The ancestor worshipping ritual of the Lo Lo ethnic people has existed for a long period of time. It is a beautiful custom, rich in cultural identity and with traditional educational properties for all generations. Like many other ethnic groups, the Lo Lo people believe that everything has a soul and have faith in connections between the living and the dead with the same bloodline.
Shaman Lo Si Pao and Lo Lo people in Sang Pa A hamlet in Meo Vac town, Meo Vac district in Ha Giang province take part in an ancestor worshipping ritual. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The shaman re-arranges offerings before the start of the ritual.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lo Lo people wear their most beautiful clothes on the big day.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
After the ancestor worshipping ritual, villagers take part in and enjoy traditional songs and dance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The bronze drums, dance, and clothes are special, artistic, and unique to the Lo Lo ethnic minority group in Meo Vac district (Photo: VNP/VNA)