At the meeting, Loc, a researcher and founder of Y Van Hien, spoke of the history, culture, and techniques for making ancient ao dai. Designs restored by a love of culture among the young generation and the skilled hands of artisans in traditional trade villages around Vietnam have inspired pride in the country’s culture.

Choosing a costume for its country, people, and traditions has been a focus of researchers and designers. While female ao dai have become popular and receive a warm response from international friends, ao dao for men have only caught the attention of the public in recent times.

Tradition is values being passed on, preserved for generations and enriched by young people. Youngsters like Nguyen Duc Loc are realising their “big dream” of preserving and promoting Vietnamese culture to the world through ancient long dresses./.

VNA