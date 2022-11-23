Culture - Sports Grandmaster Le Quang Liem places third at Champions Chess Tour Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Lien finished third in the last tournament of the Champions Chess Tour, the world largest online chess competition organised by the king of chess, Magnus Carlsen.

Culture - Sports Developing Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity November 23 has been chosen as “Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day”, to encourage people from all walks of life to actively participate in protecting and promoting the value of national cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Banh ran among world’s best fried foods: CNN The Hanoi speciality Banh ran is among the best dishes from Vietnam that CNN Travel suggests travellers try when visiting the capital in particular or the country in general.