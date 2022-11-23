Ancient costumes on show to celebrate heritage day
As many as 100 traditional costumes of various periods throughout history were on display in downtown Hanoi on November 22 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Heritage Day.
Royal costumes from the Nguyen Dynasty. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – As many as 100 traditional costumes of various periods throughout history were on display in downtown Hanoi on November 22 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Heritage Day.
The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA), the UNESCO Centre for Supporting Vietnamese Arts Preservation and Development and the Business Forum Magazine.
Dozens of speakers discussed solutions to develop Vietnamese cultural identity to combine it with economic development.
The ancient costumes were designed by Dai Viet Quan Old Costume, Dai Viet Phong Hoa, Da La Xuoc Phuc, Dong Phong, V Styles, Z and N. Most of the designers are young people, who do serious research and remake costumes, accessories and weapons.
The designers have gained income from offering old costumes and objects for rent. Most of their customers are students and young people, who use the costumes for weddings, special events and create a new trend from old costumes in modern life.
Tran Huy Khoi, the initiator of Da La Xuoc Phuc, said this event is a good chance for him to advertise cultural products as well as recognise efforts of researchers like him to remake old costumes.
Many new versions of ao dai (traditional long dress) are on show at the event as well.
Tran Van Manh, Deputy General Secretary of VFUA confirmed heritage has a great meaning in national development.
“Vietnam has many valuable traditional customs handed down over thousands of years,” he said. “The country has spectacular mountains and rivers with many wonders of architecture, history and culture that have unique values. There are thousands of historical and cultural sites. Hence, Vietnam really has a great potential in culture and has the advantage to develop economic sectors based on exploiting the heritage’s economic values.”/.