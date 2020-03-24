Culture - Sports Book on village saints in Hanoi published The National Political Publishing House has just released a new book featuring profound studies on legends of 130 village saints in Thang Long – Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city Co Thon village in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village that brings cultural identity of Vietnam.