Society Overseas Vietnamese considered ambassador bringing Vietnam to the world Each overseas Vietnamese (OV) is an ambassador and an important bridge to bring Vietnam to the world and vice versa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu wrote in his Lunar New Year greeting letter sent to overseas Vietnamese worldwide.

Society Cambodian delegation pays pre-Tet visits to Vinh Long province A delegation from Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province led by Deputy Governor Horn Pheakdey on January 19 visited the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest traditional festival in Vietnam.

Society Programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces on Tet occasion The Ministry of National Defence on January 19 organised a programme connected to Vietnamese peacekeeping forces still on duty in other countries, on the approach of the Lunar New Year – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.

Society Thousands of poor workers supported to return home for Tet The Hanoi Federation of Labour held a programme at Thang Long Industrial Park on January 19 to take disadvantaged workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.