Festival Dak Lak district to host first durian festival The first Krong Pac durian festival is due to run from September 1-3 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, aiming to promote trade of the local fruit.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese weightlifter breaks three youth world records Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong broke three youth 55kg world records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on July 18.

Culture - Sports Beauty pageant promotes “ao dai” The final round of an “ao dai” (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) pageant for the spouses of Vietnamese diplomats in Europe was recently held in Germany. Twenty-three finalists hit the catwalk in Dresden, promoting the beauty of the “ao dai” among international friends.