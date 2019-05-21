Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen

Nom pagoda (or ‘Linh Thong Co Tu’) was built under Later Le dynasty (1533 to 1789). Located in Hung Yen province, the pagoda attracts many visitors for its ancient architecture and antiques inside.
VNA
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 11:39:23
Print
Temple worships meritorious mandarin under Le dynasty
World's biggest cave is even bigger than we thought
Ninh Binh Museum ideal destination for history lovers
Lotus blossoms in Hue
Tam Chuc Pagoda ready for UN Day of Vesak
Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark
International arrivals to Thua Thien-Hue rise by 11 percent
Beauty of Lak Lake