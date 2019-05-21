Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 16:33:27

Travel

Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen

Nom pagoda (or ‘Linh Thong Co Tu’) was built under Later Le dynasty (1533 to 1789). Located in Hung Yen province, the pagoda attracts many visitors for its ancient architecture and antiques inside.

