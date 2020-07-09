Culture - Sports Symposium on ‘Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai’ The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue held a symposium themed “Hue – Capital of Vietnam’s Ao Dai” in the ancient capital of Hue on July 8.

Culture - Sports Dak Nong province to host 2nd Brocade Culture Festival The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked authorities of Dak Nong province to prepare for the hosting of the 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.

Culture - Sports Hanoi FC offers to help pay for Hau to stay at SC Heerenveen Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau’s salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's President Do Vinh Quang.

Culture - Sports Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi Following the success of the Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition in 2013, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is set to organise the second edition of its kind from July 11 to August 10 in Hanoi.