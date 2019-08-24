Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon (third from right) (Source: khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Angkor Air will launch the first direct flight from Phnom Penh to Da Nang city, central Vietnam, in October, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on August 23.



Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon confirmed the information after his working session with CEO of Angkor Air Hoang Manh Tuan, reported Fresh News.



The minister asked the carrier to improve service quality and consider launching direct flights from Cambodia to China’s major tourist destinations.



The airline now operate Siem Reap – Da Nang, Phnom Penh – Siem Reap, Phnom Penh – Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh – Sihanoukville, Sihanoukville – Beijing, and Sihanoukville – Siem Reap routes.



As a joint-venture between the Cambodian government and Vietnam Airlines, Angkor Air was put into operation in July 2009 with a total capital of 100 million USD.-VNA