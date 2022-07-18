Animals depicted in sculptures
Artist Le Thiet Cuong spent 2020 and 2021 creating works in copper and iron. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Young artist Le Minh Tri makes his debut with colourful painted wooden animals, including buffaloes, bulls, and dogs, which are his favourite. His style is a combination of sculpture and painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Vu Huu Nhung is a child of the Phu Lang ancient pottery village in Que Vo district, Bac Ninh province. He has chosen horses as the main theme of his first exhibition, showcasing his talent in creating works with Phu Lang terracotta. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Le Ngoc Thuan introduces his wooden sculptures of elephants, dragons, buffaloes and roosters. Each artwork has a different form but all share the same concept of using the traditional cultural values of the Co Tu ethnic minority people in Quang Nam province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Artworks are arranged based on the artists’ intention, to create harmony among them. (Photo: VNP/VNA)