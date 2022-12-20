Animals of 14 rare species released into Bu Gia Map National Park
The wreathed hornbill (left) and Sunda pangolin were among the animals recently released into the Bu Gia Map National Park. (Photo courtesy of the park)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – As many as 83 animals of 14 rare species have been released back to the nature in the Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, Director of the park’s management board Vuong Duc Hoa said on December 20.
The reintroduction was made by the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cu Chi Wildlife Rescue Station and the park’s centre for animal rescue, conservation and development.
The species include the Sunda pangolin, wreathed hornbill, giant Asian pond turtle, and elongated tortoise, which are all critically endangered ones listed in the 2007 Vietnam Red Data Book.
They had been handed over to authorities by local residents for care before being released into the wild, Hoa noted.
He added that in 2022, the Bu Gia Map National Park has coordinated with authorities in Binh Phuoc and other localities to save and release nearly 500 captive individuals of many endangered fauna species into the wild./.