Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Table tennis competitions to take place from 10am to 10pm Table tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games will take place from 10am to 10pm at Hai Duong Gymnasium in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports Hanoi starts work on conserving French-time villa The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi coordinated with authorities of France’s Ile-de-France region held a ceremony on April 27 to start a project conserving a French-era villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street.