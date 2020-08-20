Anniversary of August Revolution marked in Geneva
Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony on August 19 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19).
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva (Photo: MOFA)
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the mission, recalled the great event in the Vietnamese history that gave birth to an independent country and left numerous lessons on national construction and protection for next generations.
She said from the victory, the country has been working hard to thrive, achieving significant outcomes in all fields such as politics, socio-economy, culture, security, defence, external affairs, and Party building, among others.
Mai noted that Vietnam has been pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and active international integration and cooperation on the basis of respect for other countries’ independence and territorial sovereignty, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and compliance with the UN Charter and other international treaties of which Vietnam is a member.
The ambassador noted that Vietnam has so far established diplomatic relations with 189 countries and is a member of many regional and international economic cooperation organisations.
Mai also took the occasion to highlight the fact that Vietnam has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 tenures.
This year, the country is holding the rotating Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), she said.
At the ceremony, a documentary about the historical period was screened./.