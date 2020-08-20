Politics NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held from August 19-20 under the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s development: official Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh stressed on August 19.

Politics NA leader attends ceremony marking August Revolution, National Day Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony held at the NA House on August 19 to mark the 75th anniversaries of the Tan Trao National Congress (August 16), the August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2).

Politics NA leaders honoured with Labour Orders Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 spoke highly of the contributions and achievements of incumbent NA leaders that have helped improve the quality and efficiency of the legislature’s activities.