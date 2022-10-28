Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Algeria Friendship Association (VAFA) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties (October 28, 1962-2022).



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung, VAFA Chairman, highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations across fields, saying that regular visits by the two countries’ leaders have created a premise for comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.



He briefed participants on economic cooperation between the two countries, saying that on the basis of cooperation mechanisms and agreements signed, the economic and trade bonds have recorded remarkable achievements.

The two-way trade hit 158 million USD in 2021, and nearly 110 million USD in the first nine months of 2022. Algeria remains the fourth largest importer of Vietnamese goods in Africa.



Along with cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, culture, science and technology, the friendship between Vietnamese and Algerian people has also been strengthened through numerous activities, contributing to promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Hung said.

He expressed his hope that the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria will become stronger, for peace and mutual interest of the two nations.



For his part, Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine recalled historical milestones in the bilateral relations, affirming that the Vietnam-Algeria relationship with the solid foundation built by the two nations’ leaders has been flourishing.



The diplomat held that the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Joint Committee in December this year will create new momentum for bilateral partnership.



The Algerian Embassy will continue to promote cooperation with VAFA in the coming time, towards further tightening the traditional relations of the two nations, he stressed./.