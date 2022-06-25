Politics Cambodian media spread message on relations with Vietnam On the recent days, major press agencies of Cambodia have run a lot of articles spreading a message about the good neighbourliness, time-honoured friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the country and Vietnam, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties (June 24).

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to Hungary promises new cooperation opportunities: Ambassador Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Hungary from June 26-28 will surely open up many cooperation opportunities for the two countries and their parliaments, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Thai provinces strengthen multifaceted cooperation A conference promoting collaboration among Quang Tri of Vietnam, Savannakhet of Laos and Mukdahan of Thailand in trade, investment, tourism, labour, and communications took place in the central Vietnamese province’s Dong Ha city on June 24.