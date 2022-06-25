Anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties marked in New York
The Permanent Delegations of Vietnam and Cambodia to the United Nations (UN) co-organised a ceremony to mark the 55 years of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on June 24 in New York.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (L) and Ambassador Sovann Ke (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Ambassador Sovann Ke, Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the UN, appreciated the good cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of politics, development, economics, trade, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as the close coordination between the two delegations.
He expressed gratitude for the heartfelt assistance from the Vietnamese people, especially Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, to help Cambodian people get rid of the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
The diplomat also informed his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Hoang Giang ofpriorities and activities chaired by Cambodia as the Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in New York in 2022.
Ambassador Giang recalled the milestones in the bilateral relations, affirming that numerous many challenges and ups and downs in history, the solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia have been consolidated and developed continuously.
He pledged to strive to preserve and promote the two countries’ shared valuable asset to deserve the contributions and sacrifices of previous generations.
The diplomat also affirmed that the Vietnamese delegation will continue to work closely with the Cambodian side to contribute to further developing the bilateral relations so as to meet the aspirations and interests of the two peoples and contribute to the common works of the UN./.