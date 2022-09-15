At the event (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The Union of Friendship Organisations of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on September 15 held a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).



Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay and nearly 200 delegates attended the event.



They recalled the bilateral pure and loyal relationship founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by leaders of the two Parties, States and people.



The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has also signed cooperation strategy agreements with the Lao provinces of Houaphanh and Xiengkhouang, and provided 20 billion VND (869,000 USD) in aid to build an elementary school in Xiengkhouang in 2021.



The locality also made it easier for firms to export iron and steel products worth 1.44 million USD to Laos and signed a tourism cooperation agreement with Luang Prabang.



Each year, Ba Ria-Vung Tau holds major celebrations to tighten state diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges with Lao localities./.