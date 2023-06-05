Business Australia likely not to impose anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate from Vietnam The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has proposed not imposing anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products originating from Lithuania and Vietnam, announced the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.

Business Thua Thien - Hue grants investment licences to nine projects Since the beginning of the year, nine new projects have been granted investment licences by central Thua Thien - Hue province with a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (85 million USD), according to a report by the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Da Nang improves investment attraction quality The central city of Da Nang is working to build a business environment conducive for investors, based on the pillars of hi-tech industry, tourism and sea-based economy.