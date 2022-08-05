Annual machinery tools, metalworking exhibition to be held on October 6-8. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - METALEX Vietnam, an annual exhibition showcasing machinery, tools and the metalworking industry, and the Supporting Industry Show 2022, will be held from October 6-8 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.



It is expected to draw the participation of more than 250 brands from 20 countries and territories, including Accretech, Epson, Mitutoyo, Takamaz, Yamaha, Hiwin, LKM, and New Century.



Business matchmaking events, technology showcases, seminars and other activities will also be held.



Speaking at a press conference held on August 5 to introduce the exhibitions, Vu Trong Tai, general manager of Reed Trade Vietnam, said despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese economy has shown its strong resilience thanks to flexible solutions implemented by businesses along with the support of the Government.



Policies responding to changing trends in geopolitics or regional economic cooperation are being implemented in a timely manner and will further enhance competitiveness and at the same time promote trade and investment, opening up new opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises.



Concurring with Tai, Matsumoto Nobuyuki, Chief Representative of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Ho Chi Minh Office, said that progress has been made between Vietnam and Japan in terms of trade and investment in recent years.



A JETRO survey showed that around 55.3% of Japanese businesses plan to expand their operations in the next one or two years in Vietnam, up 8.5 percentage points against the previous year and ranking first in ASEAN.



However, representatives of firms in the industrial production and supporting industries also pointed out that Vietnamese enterprises are facing many challenges. In order to take advantage of investment opportunities and international corporations' expansion of factories in Vietnam and penetrate deeply into the global supply chain, Vietnamese manufacturers should enhance their competitiveness by adopting new technology, increasing productivity, improving human resources, and joining production chains./.