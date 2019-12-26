Politics Party leader chairs Politburo’s meeting Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting of the Politburo in Hanoi on December 26 to discuss the working agenda of the Politburo and Secretariat in 2020, as well as personnel work.

Politics Vietnam-Laos special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation hailed The Vietnamese people will continue joining hands with the Lao people to strengthen and nurture their special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, said President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.

Politics Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019 The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.