Annual Vietnam – Laos border meeting held in Hanoi
The 29th annual Vietnam-Laos border meeting took place in Hanoi on December 26.
The Vietnamese delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the National Boundary Commission Le Hoai Trung, while the Lao side was led by Foreign Minister and head of the Laos-Vietnam Border Committee Saleumxay Kommasith.
Both sides reviewed the one-year implementation of the Agreement on land border management regulations and border gates, the minutes of the 28th meeting, and the government-level agreement on the settlement of free migration and undocumented marriages in border areas.
They also discussed issues arising after the increase and upgrade of Vietnam – Laos border markers.
Both sides shared the view that the two countries’ authorities worked closely together on border management in line with the Protocol on Vietnam – Laos border mechanisms, contributing to promoting cooperation and exchanges in border areas.
They effectively realised transport connectivity projects, especially roads via border gates, and the master plan on Vietnam – Laos land border gate development for the 2021 – 2030 period with a vision to 2050, and the master plan on border markets.
Next year, they agreed to continue joint work to realise the Protocol on Vietnam – Laos borderline and border markers, the Agreement on land border management regulations and border gates, thus contributing to socio-economic development in combination with ensuring national defence-security of the two nations.
Concluding the event, they signed the minutes of the meeting and agreed to hold the 30th meeting in the fourth quarter of 2020 in Laos./.
