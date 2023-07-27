Business Vietnam, Japan foster trade cooperation The Vietnamese Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) always treasure trade cooperation with Japan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan told Governor of Japan’s Wakayama prefecture Kishimoto Shuhei during a working session in Hanoi on July 27.

Business Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2023 opens in HCM City More than 1,000 beauty brands of around 400 companies from 25 countries and territories are being introduced at the international beauty exhibition - Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2023 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27.

Business HCM City’s consumer price index increases slightly in July Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.15% in its July consumer price index, the municipal Statistics Office said on July 27.

Business First cross-border ecommerce expo to take place in HCM City The 2023 Cross-border E-commerce Expo Vietnam, the first of its kind, will take place in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.