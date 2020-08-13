Another 12 COVID-19 patients in Da Nang, Quang Nam given all-clear
Ten COVID-19 patients, including an eight-month-old baby, were declared to recover fully in the central city of Da Nang, along with two others in neighbouring Quang Nam province on August 13.
The total number of people successfully treated for coronavirus now stands at 421.
All people who are discharged from hospital this time will continue quarantine and monitoring for the next 14 days.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son praised the work of medical staff in the region and said the recoveries were a good sign showing that the country is heading in the right direction.
Son attributed the initial achievement to the great support from leading experts in resuscitation, pathology, cardiology, and artificial kidneys fields to support hospitals in Da Nang city, especially the Hoa Vang Field Hospital and Da Nang Lung Hospital.
In addition, Da Nang also received more than 100 physicians from Phu Tho, Binh Dinh and Thua Thien-Hue provinces to coordinate in treatment and resuscitation activities.
The Ministry of Health has so far reported a total of 883 COVID-19 cases, with 18 deaths./.