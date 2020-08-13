Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 18 A 52-year-old woman in Cam Le district in the central city of Da Nang has become the 18th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son announced on August 13.

Health Vietnam reports three more COVID-19 cases on August 13 morning Three new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Vietnam on August 13 morning, lifting the national tally to 883, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vinh Phuc steps up efforts to fight HIV/AIDS The northern province of Vinh Phuc has been stepping up efforts to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in community, focusing on communication work.