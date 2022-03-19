Another 259 Vietnamese from Ukraine arrive home on flight from Poland
A Vietnam Airlines flight from Warsaw arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 19, bringing home an additional 259 Vietnamese citizens evacuating from Ukraine.
The passengers included five children under 2 years old.
This is the third free-of-charge flight from Poland to repatriate Vietnamese citizens leaving Ukraine. The first two, on March 9 and 12, carried nearly 600 people, many of whom were children, women, and elderly people.
The Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese People Association in Poland have always paid special attention to preparing for the flights. Their staff members directly came to the airport in Warsaw to assist the evacuees to move and handle boarding procedures. Many Vietnamese also volunteered to transport the evacuees from accommodations in Warsaw to the airport.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung described the repatriation flights as the clearest demonstration of the Party and State’s attention to overseas Vietnamese, adding that the acts also reflected the sentiment of the Vietnamese community in Europe, including those in Poland, towards the evacuees from Ukraine.
Statistics from the Polish Border Guard show that more than 2,800 Vietnamese people from Ukraine have entered Poland so far.
As many of the Vietnamese evacuees wish to return to the homeland, the Vietnamese State’s efforts to conduct free repatriation flights show the Party and State’s top priority to the citizen protection with the ultimate goal of ensuring safety for the citizens’ lives and assets./.