Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine safely arrive home on flight from Poland
A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.
Many of the passengers on the second repatriation flight are small children. (Photo: VNA)
The passengers include 18 children under 2 years old and 48 people aged over 60.
This was the second repatriation flight for Vietnamese people evacuated from Ukraine, and all the costs were covered by the State.
Prior to the flight’s departure, Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung and representatives of Vietnamese associations in the European nation had come to the airport in Warsaw to see off and assist the passengers to handle boarding procedures.
The first repatriation flight with 287 passengers, conducted by Vietnam Airlines, took off in Romania on March 7 and landed in Hanoi at noon on March 8.
The Bamboo Airways flight landed at the Noi Bai International Airport at 6:30am on March 10. (Photo: VNA)After these two flights, there remains about 400 evacuated Vietnamese people in Romania and 700 others in Poland registering to fly to the homeland, the country’s overseas representative bodies said, adding that they are continuing to receive registrations for the next flights.
As of 4pm on March 9, the representative agencies received nearly 4,000 Vietnamese people from the war zones in Ukraine, including over 2,400 to Poland, about 830 to Romania, 560 to Hungary, and over 100 to Slovakia.
Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways Truong Phuong Thanh said the carrier is ready to operate more flights to repatriate the Vietnamese people leaving Ukraine at the request of the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He noted it has prepared flight plans for seven air routes from Hanoi to Prague (the Czech Republic), Bucharest (Romania), Warsaw (Poland), Budapest (Hungary), Bratislava (Slovakia), Moscow (Russia), and Minsk (Belarus) to help with the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine./.