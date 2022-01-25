Another China border crossing reopened for Vietnamese exports
China’s Guangxi authority reopened its Pu Zhai border crossing which connects with Vietnam through Tan Thanh border gate in the northern province of Lang Son on January 25 after closure for over a month due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The Tan Thanh – Pu Zhai border gate acts as a major gateway for imports of fruit and agricultural products from Vietnam to enter China. The two sides agreed to conduct on-the-border deliveries with drivers required to wear masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Pu Zhai border gate was temporarily shut down by the Chinese side on December 18 as part of its strengthened measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The MoIT described customs clearance resuming at the Pu Zhai checkpoint as a positive and much-needed move by Guangxi ahead the second meeting of the Working Group on Vietnam-China Trade Facilitation and the first meeting of a specialised committee set up to addressing congestion of goods at Vietnam’s northern border gates with China.
Thanks to concerted efforts from both sides, the number of cargo trucks stranded in Lang Son significantly dropped over the last several days. By 8:00am on January 24, there had been 355 trucks lining up for clearance at border gates in Lang Son, down nearly 4,000 from a month ago.
The ministry once again advised localities, agribusinesses, traders and long-haul lorry drivers to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive rules in production, packaging and delivery to ensure the goods are of the highest level of safety./.