Business Bank deposit growth of individual customers slowed in 2021 The deposit growth rate of individual customers at banks slowed last year due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s tuna export to US enjoys stable growth Vietnam's tuna exports to the US has increased stably, accounting for 15 percent of the market share in this country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,066 VND/USD on January 25, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Used and new car market sees rising demand as Tet approaches With one week until the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), which falls on February 1 this year, it is the 'hottest' time of the year for the domestic auto market.