Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both of them Vietnamese, bringing the total in the country to 59.

Health Some new COVID-19 patients initially test negative Some of the 41 new COVID-19 patients who are being treated at hospitals across Vietnam have turned up negative for the SARS-CoV-2 after the first test.

Health Health official checks COVID-19 prevention at Noi Bai int’l airport Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen on March 15 inspected the prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport.