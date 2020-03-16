Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam
The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed another COVID-19 case, the 60th in Vietnam. Earlier the same day, it confirmed two Vietnamese tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
Spraying antiseptic solution at a hospital in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
The 60th patient is a 29-year-old French man who was on a flight from France to Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on March 9 which also saw a case who tested positive for the virus.
After his arrival, the French man visited a number of places in Hanoi and Ninh Binh province in the north of Vietnam before coming back to Hanoi on March 15. The same day, he was quarantined and had his sample taken which later turned out to be positive.
The patient is now in stable health conditions./.