Health Seven COVID-19 patients discharged Seven COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear and released from hospitals in central Thua Thien-Hue province and nearby Da Nang city on August 19 after testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 between three and eight times.

Health Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to intensify medical cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 18 with Cuban experts to boost medical cooperation between the two countries.

Health Disinfectant allocated from reserves to Quang Nam, Health Ministry Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate disinfectant from the national reserves to help ministries, sectors and localities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 19 morning No new COVID-19 cases were recorded from 6pm on August 18 to 6am on August 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.