Another COVID-19 patient dies, death toll at 27
Another COVID-19 patient died on August 23 morning, raising the death toll in Vietnam to 27, according to the Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang.
Doctors treat COVID-19 patients in a hospital in central Quang Nam province (Photo courtesy of doctor Luong Quoc Chinh)
The latest death was Patient No.577, a 73-year-old woman living in Lien Chieu district. She had a history of end-stage chronic kidney failure, heart failure and high blood pressure.
She died at Hoa Vang district’s medical centre due to septic shock, multi-organ failure and pneumonia related to the novel coronavirus.
Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report on the same day’s morning, leaving the national count at 1,014 as of 6am, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The tally included 672 locally-transmitted cases, with 532 ones recorded since July 25.
By now 563 patients have been given the all-clear.
Among the patients under treatment across the country, 40 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 49 negative twice and 41 negative three times.
A total of 77,380 people who had close contacts with patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined./.