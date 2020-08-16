Health Vietnam records one new imported case and 10 recoveries Just one new imported COVID-19 case was announced on August 16 morning, while 10 more people have been given the all-clear.

Health Vietnam reports another COVID-19 death, 20 new cases Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.