Another death related to COVID-19 confirmed
Hanoi (VNA) – Another COVID-19 patient who had suffered from meningitis has died in the central city of Da Nang, health officials announced on August 16 morning.
Patient 575 is an 82-year-old woman, residing in Da Nang city’s Thanh Khe district. She contracted meningitis before being infected with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and died at the medical centre of Hoa Vang district.
This is the 24th COVID-19-related death since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.
As of August 16 morning, Vietnam had reported 951 COVID-19 cases, including 334 imported ones and 617 community infections, of which 477 cases related to Da Nang city since July 25.
The total number of patients to be given the all-clear now stands at 447, or 47 percent, with 35 of those connected to the central city.
Among the patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities across the nation, 50 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 91 others tested negative at least twice.
As many as 107,642 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 4,015 in hospitals, 24,948 in state-designated quarantine establishments and 78,679 at their homes./.
