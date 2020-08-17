Environment Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Environment Mekong Delta to expand fruit, seafood production in response to climate change The Mekong Delta plans an additional 450,000ha under fruit and seafood production by 2030 as part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s effort to shift the region’s farming model toward more sustainable agriculture practices.

Environment Tra Vinh approves 2nd phase of embankment project along Co Chien river The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the second phase of a 760-km long embankment project along the Co Chien river.

Environment More regulations for developing green cities Vietnam expects to have more regulations on investment and managing green cities and climate-resilient urban areas as the Ministry of Construct is compiling a draft decree on the issue.