Hanoi (VNA) – Following a 6-magnitude earthquake in Davao del Norte province of the Philippines on March 7, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in New Bataan city nearby collapsed several houses, forcing nearly 300 people to evacuate.



Provincial authorities decided to suspend work and classes for laborers and students on March 7 and 8 to inspect high-rise buildings and infrastructure for potential safety risks following the disaster.



Due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where seismic and volcanic activity is rampant spanning from Japan through Southeast Asia and into the Pacific basin, earthquakes are nearly a daily occurrence in the Philippines, with most being minor tremors but also some strong ones causing significant damage./.