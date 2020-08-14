At the field hospital based at Tien Son Sports Complex in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) – Five COVID-19 patients in the central city of Da Nang were declared to have fully recovered on August 14.

They were patient No. 613, 628, 642, 667 and 687. All of them were treated at the city’s Hoa Vang Field Hospital, which is providing treatment for 190 COVID-19 patients.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang spoke highly of efforts by medical workers both at Hoa Vang Field Hospital and across the country, who offer support the city to contain the spread of the pandemic.

As of 6pm on August 13, Da Nang had confirmed 310 COVID-19 infections and 10,325 people having close contact with them. Some 21,880 people were quarantined while about 72,770 tested.

Twenty patients in the city have been given the all-clear as of August 14.

Vietnam has so far reported a total of 911 COVID-19 cases, with 21 deaths./.