Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



A Bamboo Airways flight is en route from Hanoi to Warsaw to bring home nearly 300 Vietnamese people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 1:55am on March 9 and is scheduled to land at Warsaw Chopin Airport at 9:00am (local time), or 15:00pm (Hanoi time), the same day.It will stay there for about 3 hours for passengers for boarding, technical inspection and refuelling.The flight is expected to arrive back in Hanoi at around 5:15am the next day, three hours later than the initial schedule.