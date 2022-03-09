Another flight now on way to repatriate Vietnamese in Ukraine
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Bamboo Airways flight is en route from Hanoi to Warsaw to bring home nearly 300 Vietnamese people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed from Noi Bai International Airport at 1:55am on March 9 and is scheduled to land at Warsaw Chopin Airport at 9:00am (local time), or 15:00pm (Hanoi time), the same day.
It will stay there for about 3 hours for passengers for boarding, technical inspection and refuelling.
The flight is expected to arrive back in Hanoi at around 5:15am the next day, three hours later than the initial schedule.
Bamboo Airways has been closely working with the Ministry of Health to fully observe the COVID-19 preventive rules.
It is the second flight for the repatriation of Vietnamese people in Ukraine. The first, operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, arrived in Hanoi at noon on March 8 with 287 passengers on board.
Both of the repatriation flights have been arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam.
Bamboo Airways has put forward a proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on the operation of seven air routes from Hanoi to Prague, Bucharest, Warsaw, Budapest, Bratislava, Moscow and Minsk to evacuate Vietnamese nationals from Ukraine./.