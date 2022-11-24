Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban rail system in the capital city will undergo a test run starting from December 5 in limited conditions, according Sytra – the consulting contractor of the project.



The trial can last for six weeks, Sytra said, adding that the work will be considered finished when all tests are passed.



Built at a total cost of 1.176 billion EUR, the project has a total length of 12.5km, comprising an 8.5km aerial track that will connect Nhon depot with Thu Le Zoo and a 4km-long underground track that will link Thu Le with the Hanoi Railway Station.



The 8.5-km section is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2022, while the remaining 4 km is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

This follows another, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong system, which was commissioned a year earlier./.