Another increase seen in fuel prices
Petrol prices continued to rise in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on March 1, marking the fifth consecutive increase since December 25, 2021 with a total amount of around 4,000 VND.
The retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rises by 547 VND to a maximum of 26,834 VND (1.18 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 rises 545 VND to no more than 26,077 VND per litre (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol prices continued to rise in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on March 1, marking the fifth consecutive increase since December 25, 2021 with a total amount of around 4,000 VND.
Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by 547 VND to a maximum of 26,834 VND (1.18 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 rose 545 VND to no more than 26,077 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel 0.05S, kerosene and mazut went up to a maximum of 21,310 VND per litre, 19,978 VND per litre and 18,468 VND per kilogram, up 509 VND, 469 VND and 536 VND, respectively.
The two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund at a rate of 250 VND per litre for E5RON 92, and 220 VND per litre for RON 95, and 300 VND per litre for diesel./.