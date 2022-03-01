Business Ministry asks for intensifying market supervision amid COVID-19, Ukraine conflict The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and its provincial/municipal chapters to strengthen market supervision and monitoring in the face of COVID-19 and armed conflict in Ukraine.

Business Bac Ninh leads in FDI attraction in two months The northern province of Bac Ninh raked in more than 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year, making it the country’s largest FDI recipient during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Business Vietnam enjoys 87 percent growth in agricultural trade surplus Foreign trade of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 14.2 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.8 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.