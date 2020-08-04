Another patient dies of end-stage chronic kidney failure, COVID-19
A 62-year-old woman residing in Hoa Vang district of central Da Nang city died of end-stage chronic kidney failure, septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction and COVID-19 on early August 4.
A man has his blood sample taken for rapid COVID-19 testing in Hue city (Photo: VNA)
This is the seventh death related to COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the patient has suffered chronic kidney failure for 10 years and received treatment at Da Nang Hospital since July 18. She was sent to the Hue Central Hospital in nearby Thua Thien-Hue province on July 30.
The official noted that there are currently several COVID-19 patients at high risk of death due to serious underlying health conditions and old age.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 652, including 374 recoveries and seven deaths./.