Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.

Health Ten more COVID-19 infections confirmed on August 4 morning Ten more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 4 morning, putting the national tally at 652.

Health First field hospital helps Da Nang fight COVID-19 On August 1, Hoa Vang District Medical Centre in Thach Nham Dong village, Hoa Nhon commune, Hoa Vang district was turned into a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

Health Health Ministry orders stronger anti-COVID-19 actions at medical establishments The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stronger prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission at medical establishments, especially for people vulnerable to virus infection there.