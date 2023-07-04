Society Government teleconference with localities: tasks for remaining months heavy At the Government's teleconference with localities and the regular Cabinet meeting in Hanoi on July 4, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) presented two growth scenarios for the third quarter and the whole year 2023, indicating that the tasks for the remaining months of this year are heavy, with a growth rate of 8.0% or higher.

Society Agroforestry initiative to help Vietnam respond to climate change President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao has suggested stronger cooperation between the Netherlands' Agriterra agricultural development support organisation (Agriterra) and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA), towards intensifying contributions of collective economic areas to Vietnam’s economic development.

Society Vinh Long honours ASEAN Tourism Awards-winning homestays A ceremony was held in Long Ho district of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to honour homestays winning ASEAN Tourism Awards and to promote tourism activities in An Binh islet.