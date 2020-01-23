Another Taiwan-Da Nang air route launched
Da Nang (VNA) – Taipei-based StarLux Airlines has launched a new air route linking Taiwan and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.
The maiden flight of the route took off at Taoyuan International Airport and arrived at Da Nang International Airport on January 23, carrying 188 passengers.
StarLux Airlines will operate daily flights on the route.
Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said that the new air route will contribute to the city’s tourism development.
In 2020, Da Nang will enhance tourism promotions and launch new routes connecting with ASEAN nations, he added.
Statistics from the Department of Tourism showed that the city welcomed about 8.69 million visitors last year, including 3.5 million foreigners, a year-on-year surge of 30.7 percent.
As of December 2019, the city had a total of 35 international air routes, comprising 22 scheduled and 13 charter flights, and 10 domestic ones./.
