Another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument inaugurated
The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Kampong Cham province (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument was inaugurated in the Cambodian province of Kampong Cham on January 28.
This is the 17th out of 22 friendship monuments to be upgraded and built across Cambodia.
The inauguration ceremony saw the attendance of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland Nhem Valy, and Vietnamese Military Attaché in Cambodia Colonel Nguyen Thanh Chinh, among others.
In her remarks, Men Sam An affirmed the significance of Cambodia-Vietnam friendship monuments in Cambodian cities and provinces,
She said with the wholehearted support of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, patriotic Cambodians defeated the Pol Pot genocidal regime and revived the country, noting that the inauguration is more meaningful as it takes place at a time when the Cambodian Government and people are celebrating the 41st anniversary of the victory (January 7)./.