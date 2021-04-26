Business SUNSTAR: aspiration to bring quintessence of Vietnamese medicinal herbs to world After two decades of expansion and development, SunStar has become a leading science and technology enterprise in the field of manufacturing and trading herbal products, including healthcare ones, traditional and herbal medicines.

Business Binh Duong works hard on infrastructure development, administrative reform The southern province of Binh Duong will concentrate on promoting infrastructure development and administrative reform, which are considered as two key pillars in creating breakthroughs in socio-economic development.