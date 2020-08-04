Amoy Dream bulk carrier (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) - The border guard post at the Cang Gianh maritime border gate in the central province of Quang Binh has completed entry procedures for the Hong Kong (China) bulk carrier Amoy Dream and COVID-19 prevention and control measures for its 21 Chinese crew members.

The carrier, which departed Guangxi, docked at Cang Giang to import clinker on August 3, the provincial Border Guard High Command said on August 4.

All of the crew had their temperatures checked and were placed under quarantine on the ship. The carrier was also sterilised.

The carrier will continue its scheduled journey to the Philippines./.