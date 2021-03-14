Anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn extended
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on certain polyester filament yarns originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Earlier, it issued a decision on the investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on these products.
The work will conclude within 12 months since the investigation decision was made, or April 6, 2021, in line with clause 3, article 70 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.
However, the ministry is authorised to extend the investigation for another six months.
The extension aims to ensure the investigation is conducted comprehensively and objectively./.