Business Tra Vinh province calls for many investment projects The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is calling for many investment projects, a local official said on March 14.

Business LILAMA tries to complete key petrochemical project on schedule LILAMA Corporation will strive to complete the construction of Long Son Petrochemical Refinery Plant project in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on schedule so that its commercial operation could begin in late 2022.

Business HDBank raises working capital, earmarks credit package for customers hit by COVID-19 HDBank has increased its working capital by 71 million USD through a syndicated loan from a consortium of eight leading Taiwanese banks and an Indian bank arranged by Mega International Commercial Bank.

Business Mekong district produces high-quality sweet potatoes for export Dong Thap province’s Chau Thanh district has expanded the cultivation of high-quality sweet potatoes for export and will develop processed sweet-potato products that meet the standards of the country’s ‘one commune – one product’ (OCOP) programme.