Anti-dumping measures on steel, BOPP film to be exempted
Hanoi(VNA) – The Trade Remedies Authorities of Vietnam has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) exempt the application of anti-dumping measures on steel and biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and the total volume eligible for the exemption for 2020 and 2021.
According to the authority, on March 30, 2017, the Minister of Industry and Trade issued a decision on the application of official anti-dumping measures on imported galvanized steel.
On October 21, 2019, the minister issued another decision on the final reviews of anti-dumping measures on some cold-rolled stainless steel products from China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan (China).
On October 24, 2019, anti-dumping measures were imposed on a number of rolled, painted or varnished alloy and non-alloy steel products imported into Vietnam originating from China and the Republic of Korea.
On July 20, 2020, antidumping measures were imposed on some plastic products and products made from polymers and propylene (also known as biaxial oriented polypropylene – BOPP) imported into Vietnam originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.
On September 9, 2020, the authority said that it received applications for the exemption of the anti-dumping measures.
It had sent decisions on the exemption to the eligible companies through postal services./.
