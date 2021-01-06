Business Vietnam to be among top growth performers again in 2021: HSBC Vietnam posted the fastest growth in Asia in 2020 and will once again be among the most outstanding performers in the region this year, according to the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

Business Financial sector’s State budget collection expected to hit 58.4 bln USD The financial sector expects to collect over 1.343 quadrillion VND (58.4 billion USD) for the State budget in 2021, equivalent to 15.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), said the Ministry of Finance.

Business Handicrafts target 5 billion USD in export value by 2025 Handicrafts are identified as one of the product groups with great export potential and high-profit margin that Vietnam needs to boost in the future.