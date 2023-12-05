Highlights of the exhibition are a white elephant bone chair dating back 700 years and a collection of elephant hunting tools dating back more than 100 years of the M'Nong ethnic group. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – An out-door exhibition entitled “Tay Nguyen – Gia Lai Paradise” displaying antique artifacts of local ethnic people opened in Pleiku city in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on December 5.



On display, which runs until to the end of December 2024, are thousands of antique artifacts of collector Dang Minh Tam, including musical instruments, hunting and weaving tools, ceremonial objects, jewelry items and other items in the life of ethnic groups in the five Central Highlands provinces.



Highlights of the exhibition are a white elephant bone chair dating back 700 years and a collection of elephant hunting tools dating back more than 100 years of the M'Nong ethnic group.



The exhibition is an activity to implement the project on preserving and promoting the heritage value of the Central Highlands gong cultural space in Gia Lai province as well as the traditional values of the Central Highlands people in general and Gia Lai province in particular./.