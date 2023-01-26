Society War in Vietnam not supported by Americans: Expert In the early 1970s, most Americans, including many servicemen and war veterans, believed that the war in Vietnam was a mistake and that the US should negotiate for a peace agreement, Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert about Vietnam at the US Institute of Peace told the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents while talking about the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago.

Society Urbanisation ratio expected to reach 53.9% in 2023 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has set a target of raising the urbanisation ratio of the country to 53.9% in 2023.

Society Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.

Society Vietnamese celebrate Tet overseas The Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Belgium, and Germany has been enabled to mark the biggest and long annual traditional event of their homeland – the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) – via associated visits and gatherings over the past few days.