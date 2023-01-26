Anti-Vietnam war activist Victor Navasky passes away
Victor Navasky, a US journalist and activist who actively participated in movements against the war in Vietnam, has passed away in New York at the age of 90, local media reported on January 25.
Victor Navasky, a US journalist and activist (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Victor Navasky, a US journalist and activist who actively participated in movements against the war in Vietnam, has passed away in New York at the age of 90, local media reported on January 25.
His death, in a hospital on January 23, was caused by pneumonia, said his son, Bruno Navasky.
Born on July 5, 1932 in New York, Victor Navasky worked for The New York Times as an editor and then served as a longtime editor and editor-in-chief of the Nation - one of the US’s oldest magazines./.