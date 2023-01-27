Politics Vietnam supports expansion of UN Security Council Vietnam supports the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in terms of both permanent and non-permanent members, with the fair representation of groups of nations, especially underrepresented ones, taken into account, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics Paris Agreement: Lessons on independence, self-reliance, int'l solidarity The signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam on January 27, 1973, was a resounding victory of Vietnam's revolutionary diplomacy in the Ho Chi Minh era, making important contributions to the common victory of the whole nation and, at the same time, leaving invaluable diplomatic lessons.

Politics Congratulations extended to Australia on National Day Acting President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 235th National Day of Australia (January 26).

Politics Top legislator pays Tet visit to NA newspaper, TV channel National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Dai bieu nhan dan (People’s Deputies) newspaper and the television channel of the NA on January 25 or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.