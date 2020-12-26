Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ao Dai designer presents new collection at catwalk show

Designer Minh Chau, who has been known for unique traditional Vietnamese longdress collections, presented his collection “Kim Lang” (Groom) for weddings at a catwalk show during the Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020.
  • With the theme 'Kim Lang' (Groom), the collection subtly shows the married life of Vietnamese women (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Red is the color of joy, symbolising the happiness of the married life (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Designer Minh Chau has succeeded in bringing traditional values closer to young people (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The mixture of classic and modern features is reflected in a traditional headband with an European style rear chiffon (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The designer meticulously keeps the traditional soul of the national dress (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The ‘Kim Lang’ collection with unique materials wows fashion fans (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Despite being innovative, Minh Chau's designs are imbued in Vietnamese culture (Photo: Vietnam+)

