Ao Dai designer presents new collection at catwalk show
Designer Minh Chau, who has been known for unique traditional Vietnamese longdress collections, presented his collection “Kim Lang” (Groom) for weddings at a catwalk show during the Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020.
With the theme 'Kim Lang' (Groom), the collection subtly shows the married life of Vietnamese women (Photo: Vietnam+)
Red is the color of joy, symbolising the happiness of the married life (Photo: Vietnam+)
Designer Minh Chau has succeeded in bringing traditional values closer to young people (Photo: Vietnam+)
The mixture of classic and modern features is reflected in a traditional headband with an European style rear chiffon (Photo: Vietnam+)
The designer meticulously keeps the traditional soul of the national dress (Photo: Vietnam+)
The ‘Kim Lang’ collection with unique materials wows fashion fans (Photo: Vietnam+)
Despite being innovative, Minh Chau's designs are imbued in Vietnamese culture (Photo: Vietnam+)