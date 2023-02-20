Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced on Algerian TV channel Jeel Dz TV – an Arabic-language digital TV channel of Algeria, on February 19 broadcast an hour-long programme on Vietnam, spotlighting the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Stellar cuisine introduced at Hanoi food festival Hanoi’s culinary quintessence was honoured at a recent spring food festival held on Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa Islet in Ba Dinh district.

Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese young footballers to debut in RoK next month Two young football talents from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC - striker Vu Minh Hieu and defender Nguyen Canh Anh - will officially debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 1 during a game at Cheonan Stadium in the blue jersey of Cheonan City FC.